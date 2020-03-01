RCR Post Race Report - Production Alliance Group 300

"I learned a lot this weekend. Our Anderson's Pure Maple Syrup Chevrolet just needed to be a little more free today. My crew chief Andy Street and the No. 21 team made adjustments to free me up a few times throughout the race, but I still battled neutral to tight conditions most of the day. What a way to start out this season with RCR! We have the best equipment and the best team assembled; we've got all the capabilities and they've given me so much information to digest during my first race weekend. We are going to build on this sixth-place finish and challenge for wins this year. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of this No. 21 Chevrolet in a few weeks."

