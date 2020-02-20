Exclusive - One of a Kind Experiences Available with Jesse Little for 2020 Season

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series offer many opportunities to integrate motor-sports marketing into your existing marketing plans. One area we are particularly proud of is the excellent opportunities available for any size company or group to leverage the benefits of hospitality and to become part of Jesse Little's team for the weekend. JD Motorsports with Gary Keller and Jesse Little are working to put partnerships together throughout the season, including the upcoming Xfinity races at California and Phoenix. Diversified Motorsports Enterprises and Jesse Little are also working towards upcoming Truck races at Homestead, Richmond, Dover and Charlotte.

As we head to Las Vegas we continue to work with Skuttle Tight and Dkota Investments on building B2B partnerships with residental and commerical builders and suppliers. It's a honor to have both on board this year supporting both my Grander RV & Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Car races and to work with their business development teams, suppliers and customers.