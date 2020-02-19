Gase Joins RSS at Las Vegas

RSS Racing is pleased to welcome Joey Gase behind the wheel of the #93 Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is proud to sponsor Joey Gase while honoring organ donor Montana Amato.

Montana Elizabeth Amato left a legacy of a lifetime on 12/25/18. A venerable "old soul," she possessed the most empathetic and unselfish heart which guided her during the 9,799 days she spent on Earth. Many beautiful stories shared by a myriad of friends repeatedly spoke of her caring and unselfish soul. Montana chose to give life to strangers. On Christmas Day, she gave the gift of life and healing to others in need. As her final gift, Montana donated her kidneys, pancreas, liver and many healing tissues. Montana’s legacy will live forever in the hearts and minds of her family, friends and strangers alike. In her short life, she touched many lives and left a true legacy of love.

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)3 not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) also responsible for facilitating tissue and cornea donation statewide. Founded in 1987, our core purpose is to provide hope strength and life to more than 2 million people in the state of Nevada and thousands of potential transplant recipients across the country.

Leading up to the race weekend, Montana’s family and supporters of organ donation will participate in a “Handprints of Hope” ceremony in which they will be able to paint their handprints and write messages on Gase’s race car.

Event: Public press event, car unveiling, Handprints of Hope activity

Date/Time: Thursday, February 20, 2019 11:30 - 1:30

Location: Nevada Donor Network

2055 E Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89104

S.A.F.E Structure Designs and Rushmore Chapter of A.B.A.T.E will join Gase as associate sponsors this weekend. “I’m extremely excited to head to Las Vegas with RSS Racing and proud to have the Nevada Donor Network on board with me again in 2020 to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation and honor all of those affected by it. I’m looking forward to a strong run with RSS Racing,” commented Gase. The Boyd Gaming 300 will take place this Saturday at 3:30 ET.

