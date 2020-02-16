RCR Post Race Report - NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Sunday, Feb 16 62
RCR Post Race Report - NASCAR Racing Experience 300 NK Photography Photo
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race Contact 
 

"It's a shame we had to tear up such a fast TaxSlayer Camaro. I saw someone try to clear themselves and thought I had it cleared, but he came up at the very last second and caught me in the left rear. I'm not sure what people were thinking there. Even though it wasn't the end we were hoping for, it was good to start off my relationship with Richard Childress Racing with a pole and to lead laps at Daytona. I have to give thanks to everyone who made this possible this weekend, especially Richard Childress, TaxSlayer, and my crew chief, Andy Street. They all put together a phenomenal race car and it was a fantastic opportunity for me, but it's a shame I got caught up in somebody else's mess. That's just racing at Daytona. You try and make it through everything and hope you're there at the end, but sometimes it doesn't happen." 
 
-Myatt Snider 

RCR PR

