Noah Gragson won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series opening race at Daytona, winning in a three-lap shootout that would end under caution.

For Gragson, this marks his first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in his 37th career start.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” Gragson told FS1 post-race. “Man I’m speechless right now, I didn’t think this would come. I spent a lot of time with Dale Jr. this week talking for about two hours. Wanted to be a better speedway racer. He told me ‘go have fun, wreckers or checkers, you got to manage your gaps, be there at the end and just lead the damn thing.’ That’s what we did.”

For Jr Motorsports, this is their third straight win in the February race at Daytona.

Driver No. 9 had to rebound from a speeding penalty on Lap 32. This was the fifth time in the last seven races that the winner rebounded from a penalty during the race.

Gragson led 15 laps of the race and beat out Harrison Burton, Timmy Hill, Brandon Jones and Chase Briscoe rounding out the top five.

Harrison Burton earned his best finish (second) in his 10 Xfinity Series starts and his second top five place finish.

The race would end under caution due to a massive wreck on the back straightaway on the final lap.

The late-race restart was set up by a wreck on a restart with seven laps to go.

The wreck collected Jeb Burton, Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg, Brett Moffitt and others. It started when Briscoe, who took the lead moved up to block Gragson as the field entered Turn 3. Harrison Burton, running behind Gragson had to check up and was turned by Cindric. Burton collected Jones before turning back into the wall.

The wreck would result in a red flag that would last nearly eight minutes.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 22 in the running of the Boyd Gaming 300. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Jeb Burton

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Noah Gragson