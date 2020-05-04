All American Speedway event for May 16 postponed

Officials from the All American Speedway and the SRL Southwest Tour have postponed the JM Environmental Inc. Wild West Shootout SRL and NASCAR Weekly event scheduled for May 16. Due to California’s statewide stay at home guidelines, racing will not take place as scheduled.



The safety of competitors and the community is of immense importance to NASCAR and the All American Speedway. When the guidelines are lifted, Bill McAnally Racing Promotions intends to run all events that were postponed.



“This is an event we were looking forward to and the racers in these series always put on a great show,” Promoter Bill McAnally said. “We will do everything in our power to reschedule this race for our race fans.”



McAnally thanks the racing community for their interest in, and support of, the track’s 2020 season. The next scheduled event for the 66th season of racing in Roseville is slated for June 13.



For event updates, please follow All American Speedway on its official website www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or on the track social media pages.

2020 All American Speedway Schedule

Subject to Change

POSTPONED - April 11 - NASCAR Racing Season Opener + Trailer Bash

POSTPONED - May 2 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

POSTPONED - May 16 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Weekly Racing

Saturday, June 13 – NASCAR Racing

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, July 18 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races & RV Demolition Derby

Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, August 15 – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH ENDURO, Kids UTV 170s, Bandolero National Qualifier

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 17 – Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows) + Megasaurus, UTV Nationals

Saturday October 24 – PUMPKIN SMASH ENDURO + Trailer Bash

AAS PR