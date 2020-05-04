Faith Lutheran to hold unforgettable graduation experience at LVMS

Students scheduled to graduate this May from Faith Lutheran High School will have a unique commencement ceremony this year. The Class of 2020 Crusaders will receive their diploma in their cars while making a lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Students will receive their diploma as they drive across the start-finish line of the 1.5-mile superspeedway. They will continue around the speedway for an approximate one-mile victory lap before exiting the speedway. The students and their families will be able to hear the commencement address as well as remarks from the valedictorian on their car radios via the speedway’s low-power FM transmitter.



“We originally planned to have a traditional commencement at a local church but with the health and well-being of our students, faculty and students’ families in mind, having a crowd of 3,000 people in one building was not an option,” said Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO, Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School. “Our seniors have worked hard this academic year. We wanted to recognize their efforts and we’re so grateful for LVMS making itself available to help provide an unforgettable graduation experience for our seniors.”

“We’re happy to show our support for the graduates of Faith Lutheran with this unique commencement opportunity,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “While this is certainly not the ceremony they expected when the school year began, it will be memorable and one we hope they will recall fondly for years to come.”

Details on the timing and logistics of the ceremony will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

LVMS PR