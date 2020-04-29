Four market days at AMS added to provide food for thousands in need

Following an overwhelming response to market days held in April, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton Elementary, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are adding four market days in the month of May to help meet the need.

Mobile markets will be set up at the Speedway at 11 a.m. on four Fridays in May:

May 1

May 8

May 15

May 22

During each open market families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food items free of charge, while supplies last. The market days are open to anyone in the community and supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The May market days follow three market days held in the month of April. Overall, those market days provided food for more than 10,000 people.

“Hampton Elementary and Atlanta Community Food Bank have done a fantastic job recognizing and meeting the need of people who live in our community,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to work alongside them to help as many people as possible during these difficult times.”

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or trunk of vehicles of families who participate. All vehicles should enter via Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main entrance off Highway 19/41.

AMS PR