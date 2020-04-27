Mahoning Valley Speedway season remains on hold until further notice due to COVID-19

Due to the ongoing COVID-19, all racing at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway will remain on hold until further notice.



The speedway had anticipated to restart operations, which have been suspended since March 21, with the resumption of Test and Tune on May 2-3.



However, the track will now wait until after the state mandated regulations after lifted.



The latest pause comes after governor Tom Wolf presented his detailed plan for reopening the commonwealth with a targeted May 8 start.



The administration will categorize reopening into three phases: red, yellow, green. Phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties or region. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located in Carbon County.



The administration will first study conditions in the north-central and northwest regions with a target of moving from red to yellow on May 8. Additional monitoring will take place and direction will be provided in the next week.



Mahoning Valley Speedway will remain compliant to those state set plans in hopes that racing can get under way in a timely and safe manner.



MVS PR