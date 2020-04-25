Perris Auto Speedway postpones May 2nd and 16th races

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the May 2nd Night of Destruction and the May 16th PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race at Perris Auto Speedway have been postponed.

The remainder of the historic 25th season schedule, beginning with the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series annual “Salute to Indy on May 23rd,” currently remains intact. However, that can and may change depending of state and county mandates.

Promoter Don Kazarian still has hopes that all races that have been postponed will be made up later in the year. Details will be released as soon as there is a clear picture on when the season can be resumed.

Fans can stay up to date on schedule developments, track and driver news on The PAS Facebook page or website or by calling the track office at the number listed at the top of this release.

Don Kazarian and the entire PAS staff are urging everyone to please take all necessary steps to stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track as soon as it is possible.

