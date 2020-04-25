“Find the Golden Gecko” Promotion Part of the GEICO 70 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway fans have the opportunity to win prizes during tomorrow’s (April 26) GEICO 70 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual race (1 p.m. ET/ noon CT on FOX where available, FS1 and the FOX Sports App) with the “Find the Golden Gecko” promotion.

The track, along with its entitlement sponsor GEICO, has provided a fun way for fans to engage and share content via Twitter and play “Find the Golden Gecko” during the broadcast. The winner will receive the grand prize of a personal video message from NASCAR Cup Series and GEICO Racing driver Ty Dillon (No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet), plus signed memorabilia, a Golden Gecko bobblehead, and more. Participants can also win GEICO swag bags (by random selection) during, as well as leading up to the event. For more information on how to participate, fans are encouraged to follow Talladega Superspeedway, GEICO, and GEICO Racing social channels for more information.

Pre-Race Dignitaries

As previously announced, Sunday’s festivities will kick off at 12:20 p.m. ET/ 11:20 a.m. CT on NASCAR’s YouTube and Facebook channels with the pre-race concert, featuring Country Music Hall of Fame singer Randy Owen of the American country and southern rock supergroup ALABAMA, as well as NASCAR Hall of Famer and 12-time Talladega Superspeedway winning car owner, Richard Childress.

After, the broadcast will turn to FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 1 p.m. ET/ noon CT for the race. Bryson Byrnes, the son of the late FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes, will lead drivers and fans in the invocation, followed by Owen, a Fort Payne native, with his virtual rendition of the National Anthem.

The pre-race festivities will wrap up with Grand Marshal Tim Allen, who portrayed Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on the beloved hit sitcom Home Improvement and the star of Last Man Standing on FOX, giving the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

14 Talladega Cup Winners Scheduled to Compete

A total of 39 drivers, consisting of current and former competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, are scheduled to compete in the GEICO 70, 14 of which have notched a Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series victory during their career.

Among those are six-timers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon (making his first attempt in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series) and five-time ’Dega winner Brad Keselowski. Also included is three-time winner Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson with a pair of wins each, along with lone winners Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Bobby Labonte, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year. Others in the field include Dillon, last year’s MoneyLion 300 winner Tyler Reddick and William Byron, who has won the last two eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events.

