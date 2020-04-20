Add Indianapolis 500 To Your Virtual Meeting Background Today

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is revving up race fans' daily virtual routines through a set of online meeting backgrounds featuring Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day.

A set of six photos from the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is available now for fans to save and upload into their preferred video conferencing platform, creating a background during meetings.

From the peaceful view of the famed IMS Pagoda on race morning to the pre-race festivities, the on-track action from green flag to checkered flag and the Victory Circle celebration with 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud, fans with these scenes from "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" will give a high-octane boost to virtual work meetings or a happy hour with friends.

To use these backgrounds, users must first download the IMS photos they want to use and save them to their computer. Many video conferencing platforms give users the option to upload photos to set as their background. Once users have found the proper way to upload images, they can select the desired image as their background.

The photos can be found here and at IMS.com . These images are not intended for redistribution.

Users are encouraged to share their virtual Indy 500 experience on social media and tag the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

IMS PR