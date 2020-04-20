Texas Motor Speedway statement regarding Texas Governor Abbott comments

The following is a statement from Eddie Gossage, President & General Manager, Texas Motor Speedway, regarding comments made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott about NASCAR racing returning to Texas Motor Speedway:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given NASCAR the green flag to race, and our sport is eager to get back on track. Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis. A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now. We are now working on a hard date.

Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action. We appreciate the Governor's support for the return of racing at Texas Motor Speedway very soon. He's been to the races here before and has been an admirable leader throughout this crisis.

TMS PR