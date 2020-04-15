Virtual Richmond Raceway to Host Toyota Owners 150 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday, April 19

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series comes to virtual Richmond Raceway (Richmond) for the Toyota Owners 150. NASCAR’s best will compete at a digital version of the iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval at America’s Premier Short Track on a live simulcast on FOX, FS1, and the FOX Sports app on Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. (ET). Richmond will entertain and engage with fans online with contests, experiences, and unique content throughout virtual Toyota Spring Race Week.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was developed following the postponement of traditional NASCAR Cup Series competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-car field for the Toyota Owners 150 will feature NASCAR Cup Series drivers of the past and present including 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Denny Hamlin, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, and more. The full entry list will be released on nascar.com.

“We have joined race fans to cheer on our favorite drivers in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series over the last month, and now it’s our turn to welcome fans to virtual Toyota Spring Race Week at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “This week we will engage with fans online to entertain and share our gratitude with unique experiences and giveaways. We hope our virtual race week will provide a moment of unity as all eyes turn to America’s Premier Short Track.”

FOX’s traditional broadcast crew of Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Larry McReynolds will call the 150 laps of action on the live simulcast on FOX, FS1, and the FOX Sports app. Pre-race dignitaries will be announced later this week.

The Toyota Owners 150 will be the fourth race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series following virtual races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Chesterfield native Hamlin won the inaugural race in dramatic fashion with a last-lap pass of Earnhardt Jr. Timmy Hill was the victor at Texas, and William Byron took the checkered flag at Bristol.

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation; putting competitors in the driver’s seat by allowing members to experience one of the most competitive forms of motorsports: virtual racing. Virtual Richmond, one of the most popular tracks on iRacing, will challenge drivers as they compete on America’s Premier Short Track. To learn more about iRacing, visit iracing.com.

On Saturday night, drivers from the other NASCAR national series, including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menard Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, will compete in a special exhibition race, Saturday Night Thunder. The special iRacing event will be broadcast on NASCAR’s YouTube and eNASCAR.com/live at 8 p.m. (ET).

As part of the virtual Toyota Spring Race Week, Richmond will share original content across the track’s digital channels. A different performer will sing the national anthem at noon across our channels Monday through Friday. Fans can download their own virtual Toyota Owners 150 race ticket. An original digital Toyota Owners 150 program will also be available for fans to download on Friday.

Toyota Racing drivers in NASCAR’s national series will offer virtual autograph sessions throughout the week on Richmond Raceway and Toyota Racing’s social channels. Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco drivers Zack Novak and Jimmy Mullis will offer virtual tours of the track, along with partner Sim Seats offering a virtual tour of their shop.

For the full calendar of virtual events for Toyota Spring Race Week, visit richmondraceway.com/schedule. To learn more about Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco, visit richmondraceway.com/esports.

The track will offer additional giveaways and contests throughout the week, so fans should stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, GIPHY, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and by downloading the Richmond Raceway mobile app for Apple or Android. To connect with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco, follow @RReSports on Twitter.

