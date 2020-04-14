World Wide Technology Raceway moving Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia event from May to late June

Officials for World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today announced that the Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia event, originally scheduled for May 8-9, 2020, will be rescheduled and not cancelled. WWTR currently is working with musicians, hotel partners, area tourist sites, vendors and racing groups to find an alternative date.

“We were excited going into the 2020 season as we were working closely with Illinois Tourism and Illinois South Tourism to produce this great event,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “We had committed to a large-scale ad campaign to engage the nostalgia community and various aspects of iconic Route 66 and its importance to the downstate Illinois region.”

Under the direction of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, stay-at-home orders are in place until April 30 due to the health emergency. Regional and local officials currently have mandated crowd limitations until May 10, the day after the original date for the Mother Road Rendezvous.

“With the expiration of the state and local stay-at-home orders so close to the event, we have no choice but to find an alternative date,” Blair continued “Multi-faceted events are often like jigsaw puzzles and we have to make sure that we have all the pieces in place. We just want to emphasize to everyone that the event will be held this year and there are no plans for cancellation. Our team, local businesses and Illinois South tourism have worked hard to get us where we are and we are committed to moving forward as soon as possible.”

WWTR currently is working with its event partners for two alternative dates in June. A finalized date is expected to be announced on April 30.

