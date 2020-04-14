Market days distributing food to local families being held at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton Elementary, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are combining their efforts to help local families in need.

A mobile market will be set up at the Speedway at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, and Friday, April 24, to distribute assorted food items and fresh produce.

Each open market will be open to all Hampton residents and families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food items free of charge while supplies last.

The April 17 and April 24 mobile markets aren’t the first to be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway. More than 500 families were served during a mobile market held by Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank at the Speedway on April 3. All told, the event provided food items for more than 2,200 people.

“Our Speedway has always had a sense of community. We take pride in looking for ways to give back to Henry County and the residents of the surrounding area, particularly during these uncertain times,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “That’s why we’re proud to be teaming up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to put on these market days and make a positive difference for Hampton families.”

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or trunk of vehicles of families who participate. All vehicles should enter via Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main entrance off Highway 19/41.

AMS PR