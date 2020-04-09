AdventHealth to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing at Daytona International Speedway

In an effort to increase availability of COVID-19 testing in Florida, AdventHealth will offer 500 or more drive-up tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The effort has been led by the health care system and AdventHealth Centra Care with partners such as Daytona International Speedway.

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order in not required for testing.

“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as testing supplies are available. Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

“Our leaders have worked tirelessly to obtain this amount of testing which is critical to the success of defeating COVID-19,” said David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Region. “We are thankful to be part of a national health care system and thankful to Volusia County for all of their efforts to partner with us and bring this service to the public.”

“We are proud to partner with AdventHealth on this important community initiative,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Our state-of-the-art facility stands ready to serve as a COVID-19 testing site for local residents.”

As the exclusive health care provider of Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth cares for more than 1,000 patients each year on site – including everything from heart attacks to heat stroke to injuries and falls. In the event of an emergency, there are 11 AdventHealth ambulances, two care centers and nine first aid stations standing ready to care for drivers and fans alike.

“We’re very excited to be able to support this important testing site,” said George Recktenwald, Volusia County manager. “We are very grateful for the efforts of the Daytona International Speedway and AdventHealth in this endeavor. It’s important we’re a part of the team as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

AdventHealth is evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to further expand testing locations.

Separately, AdventHealth continues to test patients in hospitals and Centra Care locations across Florida. The acquisition of three specialized testing devices allows AdventHealth to alleviate the testing burden from public agencies, while also providing patients and physicians expanded access to the test.

DIS PR