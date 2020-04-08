Sinister Diesel and All American Speedway continue partnership into 2020





Sinister Diesel came on board in 2018 as one of the first supporters of Bill McAnally Racing’s promotion of the speedway. The company utilizes the speedway events to entertain customers and employees. Always eager to help, Sinister Diesel has been a part of the track’s community outreach as well.



“Having key partnerships such as Sinister Diesel is essential to making All American Speedway a success,” Promoter Bill McAnally said.



Founders Brian George and Michael Mitchell created Sinister Diesel to change the automotive aftermarket industry. They have a reputation for great customer service, with live telephone support for expert technical advice. Sinister Diesel is American Born and Bred and can be found online at



The 2020 NASCAR weekly racing series season at All American Speedway is shaping up to be a competitive one. Almost 100 drivers have registered their car numbers with intentions to compete. Drivers compete for national, state, and local championships across the season. Eight points paying divisions will be offered, including NASCAR Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, and F4s. Youth racing is staged in the Jr. Late Model and Mini Cup/Bandolero divisions, while the thrilling Trailer Bash and UTV classes will also compete for championships for the first time ever.



2020 All American Speedway Schedule

Subject to Change



Saturday, April 11 - NASCAR Racing Season Opener + Trailer Bash POSTPONED

Saturday, May 2 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races POSTPONED

Saturday, May 16 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Weekly Racing

Saturday, June 13 – NASCAR Racing

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, July 18 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races & RV Demolition Derby

Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, August 15 – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH ENDURO, Kids UTV 170s, Bandolero National Qualifier

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 17 – Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows) + Megasaurus, UTV Nationals

Saturday October 24 – PUMPKIN SMASH ENDURO + Trailer Bash