Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Announces Schedule Adjustments For May

The 2020 racing calendar continues to shuffle daily as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. Officials from Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Champion Racing Association have moved the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 from Sunday, May 3, 2020 to Saturday, May 30, 2020. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020, has also moved to May 30th.

The event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) on Saturday, May 30th is highlighted by the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100, sanctioned by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series and CARS Tour. The event also features the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, VanHoy Oil CRA Street Stock Series, Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series and Vores Compact Touring Series Presented by Mercer County Electric.

One of many recent schedule adjustments for the VanHoy Oil CRA Street Stock Series includes a new date – May 30th. This will mark the first appearance on the Nashville high banks for the series that has competed at other high-speed venues such as Bristol, Winchester and Salem Speedways.

The Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series season opener was originally scheduled to be the Motor City 200 at Flat Rock Speedway. That event has since been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have successfully found a replacement date and venue for the race – May 30th on the quarter mile at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Vores Compact Touring Series Presented by Mercer Electric officials have announced Pest Doctor as the title sponsor of their debut feature event on The Fairgrounds Nashville’s five-eighths mile oval.

Ticket and Schedule information for the 5th Annual North/South Super Late Model Challenge event on Saturday, May 30th will be announced in the coming days.

May 2nd and 3rd weekend of racing in Nashville, Tennessee was originally scheduled to showcase the ARCA Menards Series East and USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series in addition to the North/South Super Late Model Challenge and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. On March 16th, ARCA officials announced their race, the Music City 200, was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials are continuing to work on a reschedule date for that race.

The USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 3rd, has been suspended. USAC and NFS officials are working on a possible reschedule date for the race.

