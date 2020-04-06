Double-Header IndyCar Weekend Announced at Laguna Seca

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey just became more intense in the NTT IndyCar Series championship points battle with today’s announcement that WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will host a second race during the Sept. 18-20 weekend. The additional race will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by the regularly scheduled race on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“Given all the race rescheduling efforts due to the COVID-19 crisis, IndyCar executives contacted Dewayne Woods with the County of Monterey and asked if we would be willing to conduct back-to-back races over the Sept. 18-20 weekend,” explains John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We enthusiastically said ‘yes, of course.’”



The addition of a second race with its accompanying corporate hospitality and the international television it brings will be a welcomed addition to Monterey County businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are energized with the prospect of significantly contributing to the revival of Monterey County,” Narigi says. “We also look forward to providing ticket holders who will be visiting with even greater value now that there will be even more on-track intensity with back-to-back races.”



Racing fans, sponsors and drivers enjoyed the return of IndyCar to Monterey and the Corkscrew last year where a young Colton Herta held off a charging Will Power for the checkered and his second victory of his rookie season. Herta averaged a speed of 106.057 mph on the 2.238-mile road course.



Despite Herta collecting the win as well as bonus points for the pole, leading a lap and leading the most laps, it was not enough for him to overtake Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist for the NTT IndyCar Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors. Rosenqvist, a 28-year-old Swede, made a strong run after starting 14th to finish fifth and hold off Herta for the rookie award.



Between 1983 and 2004, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was the site of some of Indy car racing’s most memorable moments, including Alex Zanardi executing “The Pass” on Bryan Herta on the final lap of the 1996 finale, Mario Andretti’s emotional retirement in 1994, and Bobby Rahal’s four consecutive wins from 1984 to 1987.



Full ticket packages ranging from single-day tickets to VIP hospitality suites and camping are available for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 18-20. Visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call the Tickets and Accommodations office at 831-242-8200.



For more information and updates on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit their rolling blog by clicking here or visit Indycar.com.