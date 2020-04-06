Iowa Speedway to Host INDYCAR Doubleheader in July

NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans will get what they have asked for at Iowa Speedway for some time: the return of a true night race – and they will get it twice. INDYCAR and speedway officials announced today a historic weekend in July — two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races taking place over the course of a single weekend.

“Our commitment to our guests, partners and community will remain strong as we deliver a marquee bucket-list weekend,” Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt said. “Our track provides some of the best short track racing in the country, making this a can’t-miss weekend for both open wheel and stock car fans.”

The weekend schedule will feature INDYCAR and the ARCA Menards Series. The stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will race wheel-to-wheel on Friday, July 17 followed by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Iowa 300 on Saturday, July 18. The ARCA Menards Series Iowa 150 will now move to Saturday afternoon as a cornerstone race in the inaugural ARCA “Sioux Chief Showdown,” a 10-race series set to attract the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

Single race and event weekend tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets, access additional information and ask questions by visiting IowaSpeedway.com or calling 866.787.8946. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Iowa Speedway PR