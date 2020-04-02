Successfull American Red Cross blood drive at Texas Motor Speedway

More than 30 North Texas residents showed their great pride and concern for those in need Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway by making critically vital blood donations to the American Red Cross to ensure a stable supply throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive collected 32 pints of blood, which can help up to 96 patients in need. The event was a collaboration between the American Red Cross - North Texas Region, The NASCAR Foundation, Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Chapter.

"Even during this public health emergency, the American Red Cross continues our lifesaving mission nationwide, said Brian Moeschler, Regional Donor Services Executive, American Red Cross. "We appreciate the generosity and support of the NASCAR organization and their fans to host a blood drive to help us meet critical needs in the communities we serve."

The NASCAR Foundation provided support to the American Red Cross - North Texas Region to help continue its lifesaving mission in North Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to The NASCAR Foundation can be made HERE

"It is always an honor to partner with our friends at American Red Cross in times when our community needs it most," said Marissa Chaney, Executive Director, Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Chapter. "It was heartwarming to see how many people were willing to donate and we hope to host more drives in the near future."

To make a financial donation online, visit redcross.org/donate and select "Coronavirus Outbreak." To make a contribution by check, write "Coronavirus Outbreak" in the memo line, and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Find a Red Cross blood drive near you by logging onto RedCrossBlood.org , downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

TMS PR