Lincoln IL Speedway & Macon IL Speedway Again Cancel Test & Tune Events

For the second week in-a-row, the stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, has canceled test-and-tune events scheduled for this weekend at Lincoln Speedway and Macon Speedway. The tests were set for Saturday, April 4 at Lincoln and Sunday, April 5 at Macon.

