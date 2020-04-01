Perris Auto Speedway April 18th and 25th races postponed

Due to the latest Federal safety guidelines regarding the coronavirus, the April 18th PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race and the “Sokola Shootout” for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on April 25th at Perris Auto Speedway have been postponed.

Promoter Don Kazarian has indicated that both races, plus the March 14th PASSCAR/IMCA race and the April 4th Night of Destruction, will be made up later in the year. Details for the makeup dates will be released as soon as there is a clear picture of when the season can be resumed.

Unfortunately, the “3rd Annual Up Down ‘N Dirty 4 A Cure Mud Run Benefiting The American Cancer Society” has been canceled for 2020. That popular event will return in 2021.

Don Kazarian and the entire PAS staff are urging everyone to please take all necessary steps to stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track as soon as it is possible.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

