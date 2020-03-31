Jaws Gear and Axle partners with All America Speedway

Sacramento-based Jaws Gear & Axle, one of the leading suppliers of differential parts in the USA, has joined the All American Speedway as a partner for the 2020 racing season. Jaws Gear & Axle will present the speedway’s fast-growing NASCAR Limited Modified division.



Jaws Gear & Axle has over 22 years of drivetrain experience and can deliver to most US addresses within three business days. They are located at 5630 Roseville Road #D in Sacramento with a strong commitment to selling only the most quality auto parts.



The partnership with All American Speedway and Bill McAnally Racing Promotions will extend beyond the track. Jaws will also become a part of the Roseville Joint Union High School District Auto Service Technician program, developed by BMR in the fall of 2019. The program offers students - from both RJUHSD and the Roseville Adult School - the chance to learn how to be a basic automotive mechanic. Classes take place inside the state-of-the-art shop at Bill McAnally Racing.



The Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds serves as the division II for the NASCAR weekly racing series program at the one-third mile speedway. It bridges the gap between entry level racing and regional Late Model racing with an affordable rules package. Nearly 20 drivers have registered for the 2020 season.



For more information about the All American Speedway, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Jaws Gear & Axle can be found online at www.JawsGear.com



2020 All American Speedway Schedule

Subject to Change



Saturday, April 11 - NASCAR Racing Season Opener + Trailer Bash POSTPONED

Saturday, May 2 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races POSTPONED

Saturday, May 16 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Weekly Racing

Saturday, June 13 – NASCAR Racing

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, July 18 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races & RV Demolition Derby

Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, August 15 – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH ENDURO, Kids UTV 170s, Bandolero National Qualifier

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 17 – Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows) + Megasaurus, UTV Nationals

Saturday October 24 – PUMPKIN SMASH ENDURO + Trailer Bash

AAS PR