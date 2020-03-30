AMS, Red Cross holding blood drive on April 6

Atlanta Motor Speedway and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on Monday, April 6.



The American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood and platelet donations amidst coronavirus uncertainties. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.



“We’re thankful to have a great relationship with the American Red Cross that enables us to help our neighboring communities when it’s needed most,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Rest assured, our friends at the Red Cross will be working to ensure appropriate social distancing measures are taken throughout the entire drive. We encourage anyone who is healthy to seize this opportunity to donate much needed blood.”



As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood. Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.



Each donor will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card, a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop, and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.



“This is a time to take care of one another. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment now to donate April 6, in the days to come, or weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767),” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager, Red Cross Georgia Blood Services Region.



To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you. Registration can also be completed by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Blood Donor App.

AMS PR