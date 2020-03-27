Texas Motor Speedway to host American Red Crodd blood drive April 1 at Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse

With the growing blood supply shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter is partnering with the American Red Cross North Texas Region and The NASCAR Foundation for a blood drive April 1 at the Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse.





The blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT. The Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse is located at 3575 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside Turn 2 of the speedway property. Those interested in donating should click HERE

to register .

Additionally, The NASCAR Foundation has committed support to the American Red Cross North Texas Region to help continue its lifesaving mission in North Texas due to this pandemic. Donations to The NASCAR Foundation can be made HERE

"The NASCAR Foundation is working with local and national charities to help provide support for families that have been impacted by the pandemic," said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director, , The NASCAR Foundation. "Through a partnership with Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter and Texas Motor Speedway, response efforts will focus on helping the American Red Cross in this local community."

Direct financial donations will support the American Red Cross in the following ways:

Ensuring that we have sufficient workers and resources to collect vital blood products.

Investing in public consciousness to raise awareness and inspire individuals to donate blood.

Equipping and training disaster workers to provide a safe environment for those affected by disasters.

Increasing their ability to provide key services virtually.

Working with community partners to provide supplies and meals when called upon.

"We're proud to be working with great organizations like The NASCAR Foundation and the American Red Cross North Texas Chapter on this mission to help save lives during this critical moment in time, ," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "This is not the first time TMS, SCC and the American Red Cross have joined forces. When Hurricane Harvey struck south Texas, TMS and SCC hosted an ARC donation collection site, receiving supplies and hauling them to affected areas. We have seen the great lengths ARC goes to in order to serve our community when we need it most, and we are honored to continue to support its efforts in every way we can."

To donate online, visit HERE and select "Coronavirus Outbreak." To make a contribution by check, write "Coronavirus Outbreak" in the memo line, and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. . Find a Red Cross blood drive near you HERE