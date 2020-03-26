WWTR statement regarding date change for the 2020 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Earlier today, the NTT IndyCar Series announced schedule changes which involved both the Indianapolis 500 and World Wide Technology Raceway. As a result, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 now will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

“The current situation requires that everyone be fluid, solve problems and work together,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “The entire INDYCAR organization worked closely with us to come to a solution that enables us to host the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 just one week later than originally scheduled. We are grateful for their continued support and will be coming up with creative ideas for the promotion of the event.

“We now are in conversations with the other sanctioning bodies involved with the race weekend to develop a new event schedule of activities. We will be providing updates as soon possible so that our fans can enjoy a great weekend of racing in St. Louis on August 28-30, 2020.”

