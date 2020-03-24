Ransomville Speedway: DIRTcar Track Spotlight

Like the Niagara Escarpment to its South, Ransomville Speedway has been a bedrock of DIRTcar Racing and the Super DIRTcar Series tour. Ransomville is the Wild West of New York’s DIRTcar scene. High banks and long straights make the fast and furious oval one of the most exciting tracks around.

Today, drivers like defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson, Erick Rudolph and DIRT Motorsports Hall of Fall inductee Pete Bicknell call Ransomville their Friday night Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship home.

Ransomville has hosted Super DIRTcar Series races since 1973. Four legendary drivers top the list of winners in what is traditionally known as the Summer Nationals at The Big R. Bob McCreadie, Danny Johnson, Brett Hearn, and Alan Johnson split twelve wins evenly between them.

Headlining Ransomville’s schedule is the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series who saddle up on Friday, July 31 for $10,000. Race fans from Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and Ontario will fill the stands to see The Greatest Show on Dirt featuring 2019 champion Brad Sweet, ten-time champion Donny Schatz, plus invaders from Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Summer Nationals for the Super DIRTcar Series will be showcased on a new date in 2020 with Tuesday, July 7 set for the fans to hear the rumble of the Big Block Modifieds going for $7,500-to-win.

Joining the Big Blocks is the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series: West Region. Series drivers will face a stout local field of Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship Sportsman drivers with a $1,000 top prize greeting the winner.

Every week Super DIRTcar Series heavyweights Mat Williamson and Erik Rudolph race head-to-head in their DIRTcar 358 Modifieds. Fans also see Mr. Small Block Pete Bicknell, Gary Lindberg, Ryan Susice, Chad Brachmann, and Mike Bowman battle it out for Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points every Friday night.

Last year, in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified ranks, Brett Senek narrowly beat Derek Wagner and up and coming star Garrison Krentz for the track championship. 2019 NAPA Super DIRT Week Chevy Performance 75 champion Kyle Inman also collected three checkered flags at Ransomville.

Race fans should seriously consider making a trip to Ransomville Speedway a part of a great weekend of fun in Western New York. The world-famous Niagara Falls is only a half an hour from the track. The only thing that can match the thunder of the falls are the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds!

Just south of the speedway is Buffalo, NY where there is no shortage of activities across the city. Buffalo is known for its abundant high-quality breweries, restau rants, architecture, and more. The family will love stopping at the Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Falls Aquarium, and strolling through the Elmwood shopping district.

Follow Ransomville Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.

Ransomville Speedway 2020 Race Schedule

Full card: Ki Po Motors Street Stocks, Investor’s Services DIRTcar Sportsman, Krown Undercoating DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Stevenson’s Hardware Novice Sportsman, Mini Stocks

Friday, April 24 – VP Racing Fuels presents Test, Tune, and Time: Ki Po Motors Street Stocks, Investor’s Services Sportsman, Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Stevenson’s Hardware Novice Sportsman, Mini Stocks

Friday, May 1 – VP Racing Small Engine Fuels Presents the 63rd Season Opener: Full card

Friday, May 8 – SANY presents a Full Card: Full card

Friday, May 15 – WM Properties & Const, Clark Rigging & Rental, Beyer Boys Truck & Chapmans Heating & Cooling Night: Full card

Friday, May 22 – Triple T presents Demolition Derby! Dunkin’ Donuts presents a full card of racing: Full card

Friday, May 29 – Mark Cerrone, Bailey Brothers, and A-Verdi present Autograph Night and Richard Wilkinson Memorial: Full card

Friday, June 5 – Behm Automotive presents Kids Poster Contest, Bike Giveaway & Kids Ride Night: Full card

Friday, June 12 – Labor Night at the races presented by NOLC & Blue Cross & Blue Shield of WNY: Full card

Friday, June 19 – Vandemark presents the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock Series plus Full Card and RC Car Exhibition

Friday, June 26 – Jetport and Moley Magnetics present the Joseph Scholtisek $2000 Modified Race and Easter Night: Full card

Friday, July 3 – UBreakIFix, Hy Tech Concrete, Hebeler Sales & Service & Joy Trucking presents July 4th Fireworks! Full card

Tuesday, July 7 – Busch, Wendt’s, NMCC, & Stirling Lubricants presents the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, July 10 – Sunflowers of Sanborn presents a full card of racing plus Power Wheel Races

Friday, July 17 – Firth’s Jewelry & Modern Corp present the John Susice Memorial SS Race plus Full Card and Kids Rides

Friday, July 24 – Sid & Carol Jeffery Memorial Crate Late Models plus full card

Friday, July 31 – 7/31/2020 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series plus BEI Lightning Series, Investor’s Services Sportsman

Friday, August 7 – Tim Horton’s & Faery’s present Mini Stock Series plus Full Card

Friday, August 14 – Dig Safely & Kentworth NE present the Empire Super Sprints plus full card

Friday, August 21 – Sunset Bar & Grill presents the Sean Letts Memorial plus Full Card and Foot Races!

Friday, August 28 – Regional Haulage & East Coast Speed present Northeast Late Model Alliance plus full card

Friday, September 4 – Hy Tech Concrete presents Triple T Demo Derby! Full card

Friday, September 11 – Niagara Frontier Publications presents BRP Big Blocks! Ki Po Motors Street Stocks, Investor’s Services Sportsman, Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Mini Stocks

Friday, September 18 – Bailey Bros & Dunkin Donuts present Outlaw 358s, Ki Po Motors Street Stocks, Investor’s Services Sportsman, Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Mini Stocks

Super DIRTcar Series PR