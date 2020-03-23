Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host Red Cross blood drives

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host four Red Cross blood drives beginning Friday, March 27. Other drives will be held on April 2, April 7 and April 11.



The drives will take place in the Thrive Hive Digital Center in the speedway infield, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.



“Our community has both a lack of donated blood as well as facilities to collect blood,” LVMS GM Chris Powell said. “Our facility gives the Red Cross a donation center in the northeast part of the valley that is spacious enough to accommodate the social distancing guidelines set forth by local, state and federal governments.”



To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.



Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at www.RedCrossBlood.org/ RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.



The Red Cross is asking that individuals postpone their donation for 28 days if the following apply: (1) Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or (2) Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has the virus, or suspected to have it.



For donors who haven’t been to the Speedway before, take exit 54 off I-15 North, Speedway Blvd. Make a right on Speedway Blvd. and follow until Checkered Flag Lane. Make a right and take Checkered Flag Lane to the infield tunnel. Turn left through the tunnel and toward the Thrive Hive Digital Center. Directional signage will be provided as well.

LVMS PR