2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update

Speedway News
Saturday, Mar 21 82
2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update
This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.
 
Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can confirm the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will not take place as previously scheduled from May 1-3.
 
This delays the start of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season opening and will impact the following IMSA-sanctioned series:
 
·      IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
·      IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
·      IMSA Prototype Challenge
·      Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama
 
Acura, IMSA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are in discussions to identify a new date later in 2020.
 
IMSA and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will promptly communicate any updates as further information is made available.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« World Wide Technology Raceway presents March 29 iRacing event: eSports Bommarito.com Throwback 500 invitational
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top