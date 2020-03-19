Kingsport Speedway statement regarding upcoming events

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and at the most recent recommendation of NASCAR, Kingsport Speedway is postponing all events through May 3, 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. The safety and health of our fans, race teams, staff and other stakeholders remains our highest priority. We plan to have a full season of racing and will provide a revised 2020 schedule and additional updates in a timely manner as they are available. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and our continued prayers go out to everyone during these difficult times.”

KPS PR