AMS postponing Atlanta Motorama, monitoring summer events

With the health and safety of event attendees and participants at top of mind, Atlanta Motor Speedway is postponing this year’s edition of Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama scheduled for April 25-26.



Though a rescheduled date has not yet been selected, AMS hopes to host the 7th Annual Atlanta Motorama later this year. Show participants who have already registered for the event will be able to take part in the show when it is rescheduled. Those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date can contact the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office for a refund.



“Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama is one of the largest weekends of our year and it saddens me to postpone it, but right now, this is the right thing to do. The safety of our employees, show participants, vendors, and families that attend this great festival is our top priority,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We will share more information as soon as possible. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone as we navigate this pandemic together.”



At this time AMS plans for its summer racing series — O’Reilly Auto Parts Friday Night Drags and Thursday Thunder — to run as scheduled beginning May 8. AMS continues to monitor this unprecedented and fluid situation and, with the guidance of public health officials, will make adjustments to its summer events schedule as necessary.



Fans are advised to monitor AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com for information and further updates for all events currently scheduled at the Speedway.



Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20.

AMS PR