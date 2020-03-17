First two rounds of competition at All American Speedway postponed

NASCAR announced in an official statement on Monday, March 16, that all race events were postponed through May 3rd in accordance with safety protocols recommended by the CDC.



NASCAR has notified weekly track owners and operators in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series that they are extending this policy from their National Series all the way through the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series. NASCAR is mandating that there are not to be any NASCAR sanctioned races through May 3rd.



“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans, competitors and all those employed across our sport,” NASCAR stated. “As we’ve all seen, the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is developing rapidly across our country and abroad. We remain in ongoing discussions with public health officials and medical experts and will continue to monitor this situation closely. We encourage you to be smart and safe during this challenging time and follow the precautionary measures that are recommended by the CDC and World Health Organization.”



Consequently, All American Speedway has announced the postponement of the season opening weekend that was slated for April 10 and 11, as well as the speedway event that was scheduled for May 2. Speedway officials will work to reschedule those events at a later date, yet to be determined.



They will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available

AAS PR