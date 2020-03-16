Talladega Superspeedway’s April 24-26 Race Weekend Postponed

As NASCAR recently announced the postponement of all race events through May 3, the GEICO 500 race weekend (April 24-26) at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Talladega Superspeedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to thank all of our loyal and devoted fans who were set to join us during our April race weekend,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The health and safety of our guests, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future for the greatest racing on the planet.”

For the latest news, including information for fans who had previously purchased tickets, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR