Texas Motor Speedway March race weekend postponed

With the health and safety of fans, staff, competitors, race teams and media the top priority, NASCAR and Texas Motor Speedway postponed the March 27-29 race activities to a yet-to-be determined future date.

"Considering the circumstances that NASCAR had no choice but to postpone the race, we obviously support that because public safety comes first," said Eddie Gossage, Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager. "As soon as we have information on the rescheduled date, we will share it with our fans but we encourage them to hold onto their tickets and plan to join us for the rescheduled O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. It's always the right time to do the right thing and we're going to do right by our fans."

Ticketholders on file may use their March 27-29, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20%, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at TexasMotorSpeedway.com to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

