Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway Postponed

As NASCAR has postponed all race events through May 3, the Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) scheduled for April 17-19 has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced in the future.

Richmond will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“As a sport and community, we are united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As this dynamic situation continues to evolve, we will continue to work closely with our federal, state, local, and public health officials. We look forward to brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway.”

For the latest news, including information for fans who had previously purchased tickets, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR