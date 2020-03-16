Kingsport Speedway postpones season opener due to Coronavirus concerns

Kingsport Speedway is postponing it’s 2020 season opener scheduled for Saturday, March 21 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The season-opening event will take place at a date to be announced later. With Governor Bill Lee declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraging large gatherings, the speedway feels that postponing the event is the best for all parties involved until the situation improves.

“The well-being of our staff, fans, race teams and other stakeholders is our upmost priority,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager at Kingsport Speedway. “While we certainly don’t want to postpone the first race of the season, we feel it is the best thing to do at this time.”

Tunnell says the speedway will continue to monitor the coronavirus and follow advice of authorities.

“As we have been doing continually, we will monitor the situation and follow advice of the CDC and other authorities,” added Tunnell. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by this virus, and we look forward to getting back to racing soon.”

Details about other scheduled racing events will be released soon. For the most up-to-date information, follow the speedway’s social media accounts and visit kingsportspeedway.com.

KPS PR