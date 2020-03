Due to the current COVID 19 outbreak, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway will be postponing the start of the 2020 season. This comes after the CDC and the state of Virginia have banned events of 100 or more people. Langley is closely monitoring the situation to determine when it will be safe to reopen. The open practice scheduled for March 21st has also been canceled. However, the track will be available for private testing Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Langley Speedway PR