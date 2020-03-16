2020 Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway schedule adjustments

Monday, Mar 16 42
2020 Motor Mile Speedway &amp; Dragway schedule adjustments

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway hassuspended the start of its 2020 season throughFriday, May 15th. Track management will make every effort to rescheduleall speedway and dragwayevents affectedby thisscheduling adjustment.

Track management will continue to monitor state and federaldevelopments regarding event gatherings.We will take necessary action if state and/or federal directives require further adjustments to our calendar of events. Announcementswill be published on www.motormilespeedway.com, www.motormiledragway.com, and social media if any further scheduling adjustments are required.

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway appreciates the support of its racing communities, and we ask for understanding as we navigate the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Motor Mile Speedway PR

