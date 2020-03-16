Palm Beach International Raceway Schedule Update

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) and its parent company IRG Sports + Entertainment (IRGSE) have made changes to the upcoming schedule in accordance with public health officials’ call to limit the spread of COVID-19.

• RM Sotheby’s Auction, March 20-21, has been cancelled

• IRRA Clean Culture, March 28, has been postponed with a later date to be determined

The safety of our competitors, fans and staff are of the utmost importance.

Bertil Roos Racing School, Hooked on Driving, Palm Beach Driving Club, Florida Motorcycle Road Racing Association, PBIR Autocross League, test-and-tune events, and track rentals remain as scheduled for now.