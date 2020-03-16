Pennzoil AutoFair Postponed, Rescheduled for June 12-14

Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced that its Pennzoil AutoFair, originally scheduled for April 2-5, will be postponed until June 12-14. The move comes after extensive discussions with local public health officials, community leaders and at the advice of the CDC.

“The Pennzoil AutoFair has been a spring tradition at Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than 40 years, and we are fortunate that such marquee events draw fans from across the country and across the world,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “But as we face unprecedented circumstances far beyond our control, we believe that it is in the best interest of all of the guests, vendors and staff who bring this world-class event to life to postpone until a later date, insuring fans that they can focus on fun throughout their visit with us.”

The American Flat Track event scheduled that weekend at The Dirt Track has also been postponed until a later date.

At this time, Charlotte Motor Speedway does not anticipate any further changes to its 2020 event schedule. Any future updates will be relayed to visitors and guests through the speedway’s social media channels or other digital communications tools.

