Month of May Update From INDYCAR & the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Monday, Mar 16 76
Month of May Update From INDYCAR &amp; the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"We are aware of the CDC's interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks. Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on May 24. This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits."

IMS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

