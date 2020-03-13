NASCAR postpones March 21 Whelen Modified Tour opener at South Boston Speedway

Due to the coronavirus outbreak NASCAR has postponed the March 21st Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 at South Boston Speedway. A makeup date for the race will be announced later.

Advance tickets purchased for the March 21 event will be honored on the rescheduled date. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but the health and wellbeing of fans, competitors, staff, and everyone involved is our top priority,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

The Open Practice/Media Day event scheduled for Saturday at South Boston Speedway has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

SBS PR