Madera Speedway season opener is postponed

The scheduled race event for March 14th has been postponed. The future date for the Season Opener featuring the Nut Up Pro Late Model and 51FIFFTY Jr Late Model Series Race 2B Drug Free Big3 televised event will be announced as soon as it is possible.

Practice activities for Friday the 13th will proceed as scheduled with the track shut down on Saturday the 14th. The grandstands will be closed for Friday the 13th.

We examined every angle and looked for all opportunities to operate this event but came to the conclusion it is in the best interest of our sport to follow the recommendations of the State and County.

For more information about Madera Racing on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or www.mavtv.com. For more information on Nut Up Industries please visit www.nutupindustries.com and for more information about 51FIFTY Energy Drink visit www.51fiftyenergydrink.com



Madera Speedway is presented by major partners Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY Energy Drink, iPull-uPull, and Color Fast Industries. Contingency sponsors include Five Star Bodies, Maita Motorsports, RaceFace Brand Development, Competition Carburetor, and StopTech Brakes.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Thursdays every week. The show airs at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST and is also available on the Lucas Oil Racing TV app. The Donnie Large, Sr. tribute race with Super Modifieds vs. Sprint Cars airs on March 19th!

Madera Speedway PR