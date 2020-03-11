Martinsville Speedway ready to shine ‘Under the Lights’

The May race weekend at Martinsville Speedway is less than two months away and there is plenty of activity and reasons for excitement on the property this offseason.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be the first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series with fans and everyone associated with the event excited and ready to be a part of history on Saturday, May 9th.

Fans might want to think about ordering their tickets a little earlier this year for the NASCAR Cup Series race and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour MAXPRO Window Films 200 on Friday, May 8, as they are selling fast.

“We knew once the 2020 schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series was released that our May 9 date was one many fans were really looking forward to this year,” said track President Clay Campbell. “We appreciate the strong support already displayed by our fans and we want everyone to know how hard we’re working to get the facility ready.”

A new viewing section was added last year and it’s quickly become one of the most popular ways to experience events at the speedway. The Sky Deck offers a birds-eye view of all the racing action from atop the Turns 1 & 2 suites. There is limited capacity for this section and less than 50 tickets remain for this one of-a-kind opportunity.

Tickets for all premium fan experiences including the Sky Deck, Club 47, All-Access Gold Pit Pass and Pre-Race Experience for the NASCAR Cup Series night race are on sale now and moving quickly.

While the May race weekend was announced nearly a year ago, Campbell and his staff at Martinsville Speedway have been busy preparing the track during the offseason.

Due to high demand for reserved camping, new camp sites were prepared and sold out in less than a week. General admission camping spots are still available.

Another new project underway is installing new lighting in the concourse areas for fan movement during the evening. In addition many parking lots will also see increased lighting components installed ahead of race weekend.

“We’re continuing the tradition of always finding ways to improve our fan experience after every event just like my grandfather H. Clay Earles did when he operated the track,” said Campbell. “Fans who are used to coming to Martinsville every spring should notice some nice changes and additions to the facility especially in lighting for the night races in the concourses, parking and pedestrian areas of the facility.”

Tickets, camping and premium-level experiences for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 under the lights and the MAXPRO Window Films 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on can be purchased by calling 1-877-RACE-TIX or ordered online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR