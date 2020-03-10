Bristol Burnout Fitness competition returns to support the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children's Charities in 2020

Area athletes are encouraged to bring their gladiator spirit to compete for the cause on Saturday, June 13 at the second annual Bristol Burnout presented by Mycroft Signs fitness competition, which benefits the Bristol Motor Speedway Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.



Fitness enthusiasts can form two-person teams for the chance at victory, all while helping raise money to support SCC-Bristol’s mission of helping local children in need. Numerous CrossFit facilities from the region are also joining in and will bring multiple teams. Crossfit superstar and three-time Crossfit Games champ Matt Hewett, who made his Bristol Burnout debut last year, will return to the competition in June. The event will be held at the BMS South Building, located just inside the South Entrance of the Speedway off Volunteer Pkwy / Hwy 11E.



“Last year’s event saw the Crossfit and fitness communities come together for a good cause, all while enjoying one of their favorite activities,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “We’re so blessed to have an event that is both fun for competitors and prosperous in our efforts to help children in need. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again for the Bristol Burnout on Saturday, June 13.”



Divisions include RX, RX ISH and Scaled and each are open to Male/Male, Female/Female and Coed teams and all divisions will include a workout utilizing the famed high-banked, half-mile oval. Interested participants can register as a team of two for $130 per team (prices increase to $150 per team on Wednesday, April 1). Each competitor will receive branded “Bristol Burnout” gear while getting the chance to compete at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.



Spectators are welcome for just $5, with proceeds going to SCC-Bristol. In addition to the competition, spectators and participants will enjoy local health and fitness vendors, a kids zone, area food trucks and local breweries.



For more information about Bristol Burnout, please visit http://bit.ly/2So6f1w. In addition to Mycroft Signs, SCC-Bristol would like to thank WJHL, Tele-Optics and Competition Corner for partnering on the event.

BMS PR