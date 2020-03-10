Dominion Energy Expands Partnership with Richmond Raceway for Military Appreciation Program

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Dominion Energy have expanded their partnership to provide hospitality and discounted race passes for past members of the U.S. Armed Forces through the track’s Military Appreciation Program for the 2020 race season.

Richmond Raceway Military Appreciation presented by Dominion Energy is one of the most popular ticket offers at America’s Premier Short Track. For NASCAR Cup Series races, past and present service members receive a discounted price on FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a race ticket. The first 1,500 military ticketholders will also receive complimentary access to the Richmond Raceway Military Hospitality presented by Dominion Energy located in the Old Dominion Building. The hospitality area consists of food, beverages, entertainment, inclusion of Dominion Energy bucket trucks and appearances by NASCAR celebrities.

This is the second consecutive year Dominion Energy has sponsored the Military Appreciation Program and hospitality at Richmond Raceway during the track’s Toyota Spring Race Weekend and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend. The hospitality venue will be open to ticketholders on April 19 and September 12 NASCAR Cup Series race days. New this year, the program’s partnership also is expanding to include the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on June 27.

“Richmond Raceway & Dominion Energy have a longstanding history of honoring our nation’s military, so our expanded partnership will allow us to share our gratitude to even more veterans and active duty military this race season,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “It is wonderful to partner with an organization like Dominion Energy that values service members like Richmond Raceway does. We look forward to showing our appreciation for the military with the help of Dominion Energy during our NASCAR and INDYCAR event weekends.”

Dominion Energy has a lengthy history of supporting the greater Richmond region’s military members. The organization has made providing support to the military, veterans, and their families a priority, dating back to World War I. At Dominion Energy, one in five new hires is a military veteran. G.I. Jobs ranked Dominion Energy No. 5 in its 2019 list of the top military-friendly companies nationwide. The company also connects veterans with careers in the energy industry through the Edison Electric Institute’s Troops to Energy Jobs program.

Past and present service men and women are also eligible to receive discounted tickets for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. For more information on the Richmond Raceway Military Appreciation presented by Dominion Energy, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

Richmond Raceway PR