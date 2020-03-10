Pit Bike National Returns to Chicagoland Speedway During NASCAR Weekend

Chicagoland Speedway announced today the return of the Pit Bike National June 18-21. The addition of the Pit Bike race adds to an already action-packed line-up of content, including the BBQ SmokeDown, the Carnival, concerts and more.

Professional motocross racers will compete on equally prepared 110cc motocross bikes throughout the weekend. During last year’s inaugural event, Carson Brown swept his was to the inaugural title, followed by nine-time AMA National Champion Ryan Villopoto and pit bike legend Willy Browning, who finished in second and third respectively. The stacked field included some of the sport’s greatest riders, including Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, Mike Brown, Gary Semics and more.

In addition to the Pro Class, the event featured the President’s Cup, which paired a Pro-Class rider with a NASCAR team member. One day before Alex Bowman won the first NASCAR Cup Series race of his career, his Crew Chief, Greg Ives, who was paired with Bradshaw, brought home the win.

Stay tuned for the complete race schedule and a complete rider line up.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Chicagoland Speedway will take place June 18-21. The NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend will kick off with the ARCA Menards Series followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will culminate with the NASCAR Cup Series

To purchase tickets to any 2020 Chicagoland Speedway event, visit us online at www.ChicagolandSpeedway.com, call 888-629-RACE (7223), download the Chicagoland Speedway mobile app, visit the Chicagoland Speedway Administrative office or stop by the box office on the day of the event.

