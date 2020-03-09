Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest “Hops” Into Third Year of Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will hold its third annual Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest as part of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Fans will taste the best of Virginia’s craft beer scene prior to the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday, April 18. For the third year, Richmond has teamed up with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild for this unique fan experience in the Covered Arena near the Midway.

“The Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest is a showcase event for one the greater Richmond region’s unique, local flavors,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Craft beer is a staple in the Capital City, so this event is another opportunity for visiting NASCAR fans to experience RVA during the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Thanks to the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild for their support and assisting us with bringing some of the best breweries in the Commonwealth to America’s Premier Short Track again this year.”

Breweries from across the Commonwealth of Virginia will be attendance. Each brewery will bring two of their flagship beers with fans having the option of tasting each of these unique offerings. Each ticket includes unlimited 4 oz. samplings of each craft beer.

“The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild looks forward to our continued partnership with Richmond Raceway in offering a great opportunity to expose Virginia craft beer to NASCAR enthusiasts traveling to the Commonwealth to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend,” said Virginia Craft Brewers Guild President & CEO Brett Vassey. “The Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest will offer NASCAR fans the ultimate race experiences, an opportunity to meet owners and brewers, and enjoy award-winning Virginia craft beers.”

The Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest will be hosted in the Covered Arena, located near the Midway, on Saturday, April 18. Fans must be 21 to taste. Fans can purchase a general admission ticket to the ToyotaCare 250 Gander Truck race and the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest for $50.

Fans who have purchased a ToyotaCare 250 race ticket can add-on the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest in advance for $30. RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders receive a discounted rate of $25 per ticket. A race ticket is not required to buy a tasting ticket. Individual tickets for the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest are $30.

To learn more about the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest, visit richmondraceway.com/ craftbeerfest. For more information on the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, visit virginiacraftbrewers.org.

Richmond Raceway PR